Peter A. Soto, age 82, passed away on October 6, 2020. Peter was a retired Deputy Fire Commissioner with the Chicago Fire Dept. for 35 years and also a Veteran in the United States Army. Beloved husband of Marietta (nee Vivirito) for 58 years. Loving father of Nadine (the late Matthew) Skelly, Nicolette Soto and Natalie Soto. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Skelly. Dear brother of Flora (the late Val) Ortega, Paul Soto and the late John (the late Dora) Soto and Ophelia Soto. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Monday beginning at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Monica Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com
or 708-456-8300