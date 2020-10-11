1/1
Peter A. Soto
Peter A. Soto, age 82, passed away on October 6, 2020. Peter was a retired Deputy Fire Commissioner with the Chicago Fire Dept. for 35 years and also a Veteran in the United States Army. Beloved husband of Marietta (nee Vivirito) for 58 years. Loving father of Nadine (the late Matthew) Skelly, Nicolette Soto and Natalie Soto. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Skelly. Dear brother of Flora (the late Val) Ortega, Paul Soto and the late John (the late Dora) Soto and Ophelia Soto. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Monday beginning at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Monica Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
12
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
OCT
12
Entombment
Maryhill Cemetery
October 8, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
