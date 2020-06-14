Peter A. Wegmann, 78, longtime resident of Edison Park. Veteran of the Illinois National Guard. Devoted son of Dorothy T. Wegmann and the late Anthony J. Wegmann. Loving brother of Wayne Wegmann and his wife Karen .Retired 20 + year employee of both Silent Partner Films and Bart Harris Photography.
Pete's "One of a Kind" adventurous life included bicycle racing, piloting small aircraft, SCUBA diving/instructor, wood and metal working and welding. Peter's most recent endeavor was his devoted care for his mother, Dorothy.
Due to the limitations on public gatherings, funeral services and interment were private. Memorials may be made to St. Juliana School, 7200 N Osceola, Chicago, IL 60631 or Notre Dame College Prep, 7655 W. Dempster, Niles, IL 60714. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.