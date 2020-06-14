Peter A. Wegmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter A. Wegmann, 78, longtime resident of Edison Park. Veteran of the Illinois National Guard. Devoted son of Dorothy T. Wegmann and the late Anthony J. Wegmann. Loving brother of Wayne Wegmann and his wife Karen .Retired 20 + year employee of both Silent Partner Films and Bart Harris Photography.

Pete's "One of a Kind" adventurous life included bicycle racing, piloting small aircraft, SCUBA diving/instructor, wood and metal working and welding. Peter's most recent endeavor was his devoted care for his mother, Dorothy.

Due to the limitations on public gatherings, funeral services and interment were private. Memorials may be made to St. Juliana School, 7200 N Osceola, Chicago, IL 60631 or Notre Dame College Prep, 7655 W. Dempster, Niles, IL 60714. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved