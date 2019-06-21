On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Peter Ashley Barber passed away at the age of 72. Peter was born on September 8, 1946 in Aurora, IL, the son of Ruth (Reid) and H. Ashley Barber. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a graduate of both West Aurora High School and Aurora College. He worked for Barber-Greene, the company that was founded by his grandfather. Throughout the years, Peter worked in the asphalt industry for various companies and was a former President of the Asphalt Recycling and Repairing Association. Peter greatly enjoyed cooking, playing cards and being with family and friends. He was also known for his storytelling which he loved to do around the firepit at the family cabin in Manitowish Waters, WI, his favorite vacation spot.



He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Carrie (Aaron) McMillan and the sparkle of his eyes, granddaughters Madison and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Joan Hewitt and Ann Kaltofen. Visitation will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 218 E Benton St, Aurora, IL from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm an Monday June 24th and celebration of life service on Tuesday, June 25th at 3:00 pm at Trinity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, West Aurora Sports Boosters or Manitowish Waters, WI Fire Dept. Special thanks from the family to Rainbow Hospice for Peter's care. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary