Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Dr. Peter B. Friedman, 76, beloved husband, father and saba died June 30th, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife and life partner, Andrea (nee Levin). He was an amazing father to Margalit (Nathaniel) Segal and Shoshana (Avner Warner). He was beloved by his wonderful grandchildren, Asher, Avital & Gideon Segal. Dear brother of Ellen and Steven (Marcie) Friedman of Philadelphia, PA. Son of the late Elise and Paul "Doc" Friedman. Cherished son in law of Jan [the late Frank] Levin. Former Executive Vice-President at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago. Service Tuesday 11:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paul S. Friedman Fund c/o Jewish United Fund 30 S. Wells Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 1 to July 2, 2019
