Peter B. Spyropoulos, 88, fell asleep in The Lord on August 29, 2020. Born in Athens, Greece, Peter came to the United States in 1958 to earn his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Ohio State University. Peter met Demetra Maniatis in Columbus, Ohio and they married on December 27, 1964. Peter made good use of his engineering background and people skills throughout his career, finally retiring after 32 years as a manager in the Air and Water Enforcement Divisions of the US Environmental Protection Agency. Peter faithfully served The Lord, especially at Assumption Church of Chicago, as a Sunday School teacher, parish council member and chanter. Throughout his life and in illness he maintained his dignity, love for his family, kindness toward everyone and his steadfast faith, setting a wonderful example of Christian peace and perseverance for all who knew him. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Demetra, of 55 years, his daughter, Stavroula, D.D.S., his son, Basil, M.D. (Mata), grandson Constantine-John, in-laws Thomas Maniatis, George Maniatis, Photine Wilson and Maria Spyropoulou, nieces and nephews in the Chicago area, Athens, Ohio, and many relatives and dear friends everywhere. Visitation (open to all): Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 10-11 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Avenue, Chicago. Funeral: 11 AM (by invitation only due to COVID restrictions). Internment at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) would be appreciated.