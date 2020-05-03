Peter C. Ternes, age 91, at rest May 1, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee Poole); Loving father of Linda (Rick) Wilkinson, Susan (John Ret. CFD) Franco, Marjorie (Thomas CFD) Maestre, Michael Ret CFD (Jan), and Vincent Ternes (Ret CFD); Dearest grandpa of Christopher (Ellie) and Brian Wilkinson, Jeffrey and Gregory Franco and Nina (John) Scherer, Valerie (Ryan) Velliquette, Jesse (Emma) and Andrew Maestre (CFD), Disa (Jim) Chorzempa, Tina Montelpasse, Michael (Mica) and Mitchell Ternes; proud great-grandpa of 19; Dear brother of Donald (Jeanine) Ternes and Mary (Joseph) Sokachitch; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud graduate of St. Rita H.S. Class of 1946; Funeral Services will be held privately; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Peter, will take place at a later date; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.