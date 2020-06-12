December 1, 1950 – June 4, 2020



Peter Clan Crawford, 69, passed away in Petoskey, Michigan.



Peter was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Alice and Clan Crawford. After graduating from the University of Michigan in Sociology, Peter followed his interest in Blues music and moved to Chicago, Illinois. While working his day job as a social worker, he began playing guitar at local venues at night. Over time he got to play with some of Chicago's legends such as Sunnyland Slim, Jimmy Walker, Mighty Joe Young and mandolinist Yank Rachel.



Peter worked with numerous other artists as well, producing several recordings and distributing recordings. He worked for Flying Fish Records and later formed Stateside Distributing, North American distributor for Steeplechase and other European labels. In 1983 he founded Red Beans Records which focused on acoustic blues artists.



While in Chicago, Peter also became involved in the restaurant and bar business, opening Gavroche (French Cuisine), and B.L.U.E.S. Etcetera (music club). He also managed the Green Mill, a legendary jazz club (with historic designation) in Chicago on Sunday Nights.



When he retired, Peter left Chicago to live near the northern shores of Lake Michigan, a part of the world that he has loved since childhood. There he enjoyed time on the beaches, fishing and perusing flea markets. When he got together with his brothers, there was always good food, as he never lost his love of cooking, croquet (at which some say he cheated) and hearts (card game).



He will always be remembered for his wry sense of humor and a big heart. Throughout his life he would find ways to support artists and friends in their times of need.



Peter is preceded in death by his mother, Alice. He is survived by his father, Clan, his long-time partner Rowe Lee-Mills, her daughters Catherine and Justine, and his brothers Lloyd and David and their families.



Memorial events will be held at a future date.





