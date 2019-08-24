|
|
Peter D. Hoskins, age 61, of LaGrange; loving father of the late Grant Hoskins; preceded in death by loving parents William & Celine Hoskins; dear brother of Sarah (Bill) Carrano; loving uncle of Alexandra & Anthony Carrano; dear friend to many. Visitation 2 p.m., until time of prayer service, 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends to meet at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, August 26 for Peter's interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter's name to Cicero Waggin' Tails Animal Shelter, 1800 S. Laramie Ave., Cicero, IL 60804 are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019