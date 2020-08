Peter David Deri, age 59 of Diamond Lake, passed away peacefully on August 17th 2020 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Peter was a loving husband to Barb (Murphy), proud father to Chris and Alli, and devoted son of Joan and the late Mario Deri. His service will be at Saint Mary of Vernon on August 27th. Please see their website for service details. In lieu of flowers, Peter would like donations to be sent to ASPCA.





