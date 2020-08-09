Prof. Peter D. Land, 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2 surrounded by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marietta, son Peter Maxwell and family. Peter studied at the Architectural Association and Royal Academy Schools, both in London. He was an Associate of the Royal Institute of British Architects and was licensed by the UK Architects Registration Board (ARB). Graduate studies were completed at Yale University - City and Regional Planning - and in Architecture at the Carnegie Mellon School of Architecture.



Internationally active as an architect, he is widely recognized for his collaboration with Yale as Field Director of a four year inter-American graduate program in urban and regional planning at the national University of Engineering in Lima granting him Honorary Professor status. He directed the U.N. Experimental Housing Project (PREVI) for which he was awarded the 'Order of the Sun', the highest civil decoration issued by the Peruvian Government. He taught at Harvard and later, as a full tenured professor at the College of Architecture, Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago for 42 years where he received the Excellence in Teaching Award in 1977 and 2015. His innumerable contributions to the field of architecture as both a practicing architect and an educator will be missed.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home: 544 W. 31st St. Chicago, 60616. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. For more information 312-225-8500.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store