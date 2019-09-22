|
Peter Dogiakos, age 64, of Skokie. Beloved father of Steven S. (Sandra) and Patrick A. (Ashley); dear brother of Heidi Kosmidis, Antonia Varsamis, Leia Sakellariou, James and John Doyiakos. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019. For information, please contact the family or HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden (www.chicagobotanic.org), Attn: Buehler Enabling Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL, 60022. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019