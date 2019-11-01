Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Peter F. Caruso, age 92, resident of Sunrise of Bloomingdale, formerly of Elmhurst, longtime member Mary Queen of Heaven Parish; beloved husband of the late Jean E., nee McKerlie; loving father of Michael (Olia), Gloria (Mark Morrison) and Therese Caruso; proud grandfather of Gregory, Michelle and Michael Caruso, Tania MacPhee, Emily (Kevin Orna), Margaret (Matt Laney), William and Hannah Morrison and Maximilian Weiss and great-grandfather of Julian MacPhee and Emma Caruso; Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
