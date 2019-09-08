|
|
Peter F. Metrik, Jr., 85, of Wheaton, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Melrose Park, Illinois, passed away on August 27, 2019. Peter was the son of Peter, Sr. and Ann (Yonczis) Metrik. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Fenwick High School, and the University of Illinois. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Misare); loving father of Matthew (Jennifer), Nathan, and Annie Metrik; adoring Papa Pete of Livia, Mallory, and Vanessa Metrik; fond cousin of Sandra Gecan, Karen (Larry) Roche, Eddie (Gail) Praisa, and Nancy Ingalls. For over sixty years, and sixteen games a year (hopefully more), Pete cheered, applauded, shouted and yelled at the Pride and Joy of Illinois, his much-loved Chicago Bears. The north end zone at Soldier Field shall forever remember his voice. Memorial Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to Residential Hospice, 1431 Opus Place, Suite 310, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515, would be appreciated. Information @www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019