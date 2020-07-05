1/1
Peter Frank Theis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Frank Theis, age 83, died June 22, 2020, in McHenry, IL. Peter was born March 21, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Frank Victor Theis, MD and Hazel Ericsson Theis and brother of Henry E. (Eric) Theis. He is survived by his wife, Jill Pendexter Theis, his children, Juliana Freund and Ethan (Megan) Theis, and his grandchildren, Axel Freund, Andrew Theis and Abigail Theis. He attended the Latin School of Chicago, graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, New Hampshire, Yale University, University of Stockholm, post-grade study, University of Chicago, MBA, Chicago-Kent College of Law, JD. He was a member of the Illinois Bar. He held many patents in voice technology. He lived on Pistakee Lake in northeastern Illinois for almost fifty years. Peter was an amazingly multi-faceted person. Throughout his life he was full of curiosity, interested in all things and seeing as much of the world as possible. He hiked, canoed, rafted and kayaked in Greenland, Ellesmere Island, most of the rivers of Northern Canada and Alaska including canoeing from the headwaters of the Coppermine River to the Artic Ocean, and canoeing the North Slope of Alaska. He sailed his 26' sloop, single, the length of Lake Michigan frequently and traveled in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Patagonia, and visited most of the National Parks and wilderness areas of the U.S. He loved music of all types, theatre, camping, skiing, cross country skiing, scuba, ice boating and skating, was able to fix anything, was a wonderful carpenter, and was also very knowledgeable in his profession. He was constantly thinking of a better way to do things. He was an avid conservationist and a reader of history. He played the flute, was a member of the Chicago Master Singers, and a member of the Great Lakes Dredge and Philharmonic Society & Friends of Music for more than sixty years. Peter had a very full and interesting life! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Land Conservancy of McHenry County, P.O. Box 352, Woodstock, IL 60098 or the Sierra Club. Services private by necessity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
Peter was a ray of sunshine with a bit of spit fire thrown in for fun. Though I didnt get to know him well, he was so welcoming and charming. His conversations were full of energy and humor. He was a man with a kind heart and strong beliefs. Im blessed to have met him. Rest in piece friend. May Eric and you have a wonderful time in heaven.
Katya R Theis
Friend
July 3, 2020
My dear Uncle Peter. Since I was a little kid, your dog 'Damnit' was a testament to you humor. So was your ability to end every story of with your trademark wink, whether true, or of questionable plausibility - a Theis trait! You gave me my first cigar (yuck!): taught me risque jokes that were still clean enough to repeat to my own mother; took me canoing to the McD's 'float up wndow' for breakfast; built igloos & played broom hockey; saw 'Escape from the Planet of the Apes' at the drive in (do they still exist?). The greatest complement I can offer: I saw in you the intelegence, energy, passion, and love and commitment to familiy and community which I saw in my father, but without the 'parental baggage'. As I grew into adulthood, I treasured growing closer to you and Jill, and it has made me a better man.

You and my father planned your Alaska cruise - knowing is was the final major undertaking you would make as brothers, bonding you so firmly that my own father would get tearful thinking of it until the day he died. Your determination to fight against your physical limitations later in life is an inspiration to us all.

I will miss, you Uncle Peter. A tough nut to crack, a tough act to follow, but an amazing man who impacted us all. Pease say howdy to my dad, brother, and Ray (amongst the others) when you mix up together.... Glass of aquavit raised high: Skoal!
Frank 'Mumps' Theia
Family
July 3, 2020
Peter was truly a man for all seasons. His accomplishments were many and impressive. None of his dreams were unreachable and he left nothing undone.
He was a dear friend and will be sorely missed. We will carry our memories of Peter in our hearts forever.
Eileen & Ray Krupp
Eileen & Ray Krupp
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved