Peter G. Bensen, 88 of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora. He was born July 4, 1931 in Chicago, Il the son of the late Peter and Cecilia (Thomsen) Bensen.
Peter worked for many years at the Canfield's Beverage Company in Chicago. He served his country with U. S. Army. Peter is survived by his three children, Diane (Andy) Annes, Donna (Mark) Proctor and Peter (Beth) Bensen; his four grandchildren, Brian, Matt, Kevin and Dan; his brother, Richard (Sam) Bensen; nieces Cathy, Karen and Jen; many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene F, Bensen; his sisters Pearl (Bernie) Cork and Helene (Jack) Mueller.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., August 17, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's name may be directed to Rainbow Hospice or AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019