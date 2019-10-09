|
Peter G. Gregory, 95, a sweet and gentle husband, father, papou and uncle, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 in his daughter's Springfield home.
The son of Greek immigrants, George and Anastasia Gregory, Peter was born in Chicago on April 12,1924. Mary Kachantones, his wife of 62 years, preceded him in death on February 15, 2019.
Peter grew up in the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church neighborhood on Chicago's North Side and attended Budlong Grade School and Amundson High School. His youth was filled with endless games of baseball and football on the fields of River Park and Greek Orthodox youth (OY) dances. His claim to fame was sneaking into Wrigley Field for the 1938 World Series and living long enough to finally see them win it all in 2016!
Drafted in early 1943, he proudly served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army during WWII, and participated in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, the Rhineland and Central Europe.
He studied journalism at the University of Illinois and was employed in the photo department at United Press International in Chicago.
Peter was a great "relaxer." He loved chess and scrabble, crossword puzzles, reading at the library, long walks, and coffee outings. His friends at Mather's-More Than a Cafe, in Norwood Park, provided hours of chess, until at the age of 92, he moved to live with his daughter in Springfield.
Peter is survived by his son, Steve; daughter, Annette (Jim) McDermott; daughter-in-law, Alexandra; sister, Katherine Heliotes; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by another son, George and brother, Gus.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott, Park Ridge, IL.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster St., DesPlaines, IL with Fr. Athanasios Papagiannis and Fr. George Pyle, concelebrants. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS Hospice Central IL, 2667 Farragut Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 or St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Peter G. Gregory is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019