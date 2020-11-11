Peter G. Lippert, 73, of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Judith E. (nee Sachetti) Lippert; loving father of Susan E. (Charles Chauncey IV) Spencer, Nancie C. (Mark) Frighetto and Amy M. (James,Jr.) Doman; Cherished grandfather of Charlie, Henry, Reid, Reese, Drew and Jake; fond brother of Gundi (George) Rentz, Frank (Barbara) Lippert, Christine (Michael) Muller and Hajo (Helga) Lippert. Funeral and interment services will be private. For those wishing to attend Peter's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on Wed., November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The live stream video link will be available on Peter's obituary page at www.glueckertfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041. Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.