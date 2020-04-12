Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Peter G. Pranckus

Peter G. Pranckus Obituary
Peter George Pranckus, age 28, Mokena Illinois died April 6.

Beloved son of Ralph and Cathy nee Rohrer Pranckus.

Beloved brother of Sam (Maggie), Charlie, Anna, Mia Pranckus

Loving nephew to Nancy Pranckus, Joe and Katie Pranckus, Judy and Mark Phelan, Rita and Joe Brennan, Jim and Michelle Pranckus, Greg Pranckus,

Denise and Larry Hartigan, George and Colleen Rohrer, Jerry and Kristi Rohrer.

Beloved cousin to many and a friend to everyone he met.

Pete enjoyed volleyball and soccer at Lincolnway East High School and graduated from Illinois State University.

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health mandates; services will be held privately for family. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St Mary Church in Mokena.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: "A Man In Recovery Foundation" (www.amirf.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home. Visit www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com to sign the memorial guest book.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
