Peter G. Strelczyk

Peter G. Strelczyk, age 72, suddenly March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol A. Strelczyk (nee: Creed) for 49 years. Loving father of Michael (Georgianne) Strelczyk, Patrick CPD (Shannon CFD) Strelczyk and Gregory CPD (Paula) Strelczyk. Devoted grandfather of Ryan, Marissa, Alexander, Nicholas, Maura, Sophia and Jack. Dear brother of Michal Ann (late David) Attaya, Matthew Strelczyk and Nicholette (Gary) Jaros. Brother-in-law of Diane (John) Kern, Kenneth Creed and Richard (Judy) Creed. Pete was predeceased by his parents Michael R. and June V. Strelczyk and his brother Alexander M. Strelczyk. Pete was a teacher with the Chicago Board of Education and retired after 34 years of dedicated service. He was a proud member of the Chicago Teachers Union and the Retired Teachers Union.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Memorial contributions to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (cpdmemorial.org) or the Chicago Fire Department Foundation (cfdfoundation.com) would be appreciated. Arrangements by Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
