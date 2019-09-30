|
age 86 of Highland Park, IL USMC Korea Veteran. At Rest Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene nee: Silvola. Dear brother of John (the late Audrey) and Sylvia MacFarlane. Fond uncle to many. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2019 from 9 am until funeral service 11am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL. Interment and Military Honors following at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL. For more information please call 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019