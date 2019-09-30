Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER KALLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER GEORGE KALLAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER GEORGE KALLAS Obituary
age 86 of Highland Park, IL USMC Korea Veteran. At Rest Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene nee: Silvola. Dear brother of John (the late Audrey) and Sylvia MacFarlane. Fond uncle to many. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2019 from 9 am until funeral service 11am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL. Interment and Military Honors following at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL. For more information please call 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now