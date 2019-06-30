Peter George Lukidis, aka "Peter Curren", 60, whose warmth, enthusiasm, irresistible smile and mellifluous singing voice captured the hearts of all who crossed his path, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 21, 2019. Along with his lifelong love of song, Peter was an accomplished actor, professional corporate presenter, much-valued team trivia champion and ardent Cubs fan. Born in Chicago, Peter grew up in Mississippi, graduating from Greenwood High School. Peter earned his B.A. in English from Kenyon College, where he performed and toured with the a cappella group The Kokosingers, a brotherhood that lasted his lifetime. Peter went on to study acting at Harvard University's Institute for Advanced Theatre Training, completing the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) graduate program. As an actor, Peter appeared in numerous stage productions in Chicago, New York and on tour, including Beau Geste, Godspell, and several favorite Shakespeare pieces. Maintaining a busy schedule as an in-demand corporate presenter, Peter represented companies such as Elsevier, Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems and many others in venues around the world. Peter was widely loved, and cherished his roles as devoted father and best friend to Ian Joseph Lukidis, beloved life partner of Paula Stoeke, loving brother of Brini (Denny) Giannis and Jamie Ann (Courtney) Martin, dear uncle of Elena and John George Giannis, former spouse and dear friend of Mary Beth Surman. Son of the late George Constantine (Vina) Lukidis and Ann Bunham (Don Martin) Lukidis, Peter was deeply connected to his friends and family, and made a significant impact on the lives of many. An evening to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date and friends will be notified. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.cousteau.org/english/ or to www.nrdc.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 30 to July 4, 2019