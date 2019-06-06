Peter J. Gillespie, age 82, of Lake Forest, IL and Tequesta, FL, passed away on May 17, 2019 after a multi-year battle with cancer. Throughout his life, Peter touched the lives of many. He was a true friend, and maintained relationships across decades from such varied places as Tuck Business School, Lake Forest, his home of 46 years, the Riverbend golf community, and the town of his youth, his beloved Bayonne, NJ. A devoted father, it was common to see him volunteering to referee his children's soccer games when they were little, or teaching CCD on weekends. Peter was a loving husband to his wife, Betty, for 55 years, who stood by him through good times and bad. A man of strong faith, he was active in his local, Catholic Church, as well as being a member of Opus Dei. Peter is survived by his wife, Betty, his sons Peter, John and Colin, daughter Elizabeth, and six grandchildren. Services are being planned in Lake Forest, IL for 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary