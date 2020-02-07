Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bonnema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter H. Bonnema Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter H. Bonnema Jr. Obituary
Peter H. Bonnema, Jr., age 88, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Margaret Mary (nee Sweeney) for 66 years; loving father of the late Mary Lou F. Bonnema, Joseph (Diane), Edward (Lisa), Carol (Charles) Wooding, William (Tammy), & Patricia (Frank) Balnius; cherished Poppy of Joseph, Laura, Emily (Robert), Ellyse, Elizabeth, Anne, Charles, Mary, Kimberly, Carolyn, Kathryn, & Julia; dear brother of Grace (Donald) Lubke; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Peter was a proud U.S. Marine, serving from 1951 until 1958. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the funeral home on Monday, February 10 at 10:15 a.m. for prayers, followed by a procession to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -