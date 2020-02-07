|
Peter H. Bonnema, Jr., age 88, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Margaret Mary (nee Sweeney) for 66 years; loving father of the late Mary Lou F. Bonnema, Joseph (Diane), Edward (Lisa), Carol (Charles) Wooding, William (Tammy), & Patricia (Frank) Balnius; cherished Poppy of Joseph, Laura, Emily (Robert), Ellyse, Elizabeth, Anne, Charles, Mary, Kimberly, Carolyn, Kathryn, & Julia; dear brother of Grace (Donald) Lubke; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Peter was a proud U.S. Marine, serving from 1951 until 1958. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the funeral home on Monday, February 10 at 10:15 a.m. for prayers, followed by a procession to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020