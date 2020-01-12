|
|
Age 71, a longtime resident of Mokena and formerly of Chicago, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving husband of Linda (Ford); beloved father of Peter (Nicola) and Tom (Joyce); dearest brother of Cyril (Eileen), Michael (late Marilyn), Harry (Mary), Frances and Kathleen (late Bernie) Watson- Mitchell; cherished papa of Jack, Isla, Quinlan and Casey; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Peter was a proud member of Local #73 for over 50 years. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan, owner and season ticket holder. Along with his love of the Packers, Peter was a lifelong fan of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-8PM. Memorial Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 19515 l 15ch Ave, Mokena IL 60448 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, www.luriechildrens.org. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020