Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hlepas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hlepas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Hlepas Obituary
Peter Hlepas, age 71, of Chicago IL. Loving husband, devoted father and cherished grandfather. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago IL from 5:00-9:00PM. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 14, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL at 11:30AM. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, 676 North St. Clair, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60611. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now