Peter Hlepas, age 71, of Chicago IL. Loving husband, devoted father and cherished grandfather. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago IL from 5:00-9:00PM. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 14, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL at 11:30AM. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, 676 North St. Clair, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60611. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019