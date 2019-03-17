Home

Peter J. Caracello Obituary
Peter J. Caracello, age 82, Army Veteran; beloved husband of Harriet nee Burandt; loving father of Michael and Mark; cherished brother of Annette (the late James) Clynch, Gloria Caracello and the late Marlene (the late Melvin) Spohn; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10:45 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Church and in Chicago. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
