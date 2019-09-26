Home

Peter Chipain
Peter J. Chipain, 71, formerly of Lemont, passed away September 23, 2019. Owned and operated Chipain's Fresh Market for 29 years. Graduate of Northern Illinois University and proud supporter of the Lemont community. Loving father of Tasia (Joe Rocco) Chipain, James (Alice) Chipain, and Alisa (Kurt) Zastrow; cherished grandfather of Peter, Alex, Isaac, Madison, Jax, and Giovanni; beloved brother of Penny (Jim) Grabek; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; and cousin to many. Visitation Sunday from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
