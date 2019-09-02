|
Peter J. Janettas of La Grange Park, age 64. Beloved husband of Karen Cannon-Janettas; loving father of Nicholas; dear brother of Tom (Kathy), David (Debbie) and Mary (Carey) Cochrane; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Pete proudly served the community of La Grange Park for many years and was the owner of Viv's Kar-E-Out and Hey Viv's. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Rd., La Grange from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Canine Rescue (www.chicagocaninerescue.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019