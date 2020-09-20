1/2
Peter J. Kanas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter J. Kanas, age 90, KA9CDH HA-Amateur, US Korean War Army Veteran, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (née Dujmovich); loving father of Elizabeth (John) Gonzalez, Leslie (Paul) Tuzi and Karen (Ammar Daraiseh) Kanas; cherished grandfather of Andrew Tuzi, Cassandra (Scott) Flack, Fahd, Farid, Ali, Alexander, the late Megdy, Gina, Suzanne, and Rhonda Eltobgi and Joshua Gonzalez; proud great-grandfather of Pia and Aston Flack; dear uncle of Richard (Linda) Kanas, Peter (Sandra) Vaiciunas, and the late John Kanas; dear brother-in-law of Helen (née Dujmovich) (the late Bozidar) Blagdan.

Peter was born in Lithuania; emigrated to the United States after World War II and became a devoted naturalized US citizen. He proudly spent his entire career at Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI) and retired as a foreman and engineer. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Kenny Brothers Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Peter's service will be live streamed on Monday starting at 9:50 a.m. Please check back Monday to kennybrothersfuneral.com to copy and paste the link into your web browser to view the service on Kenny Brothers' Facebook page. For more information, please call 708-425-4500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
7084254500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved