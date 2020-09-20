Peter J. Kanas, age 90, KA9CDH HA-Amateur, US Korean War Army Veteran, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (née Dujmovich); loving father of Elizabeth (John) Gonzalez, Leslie (Paul) Tuzi and Karen (Ammar Daraiseh) Kanas; cherished grandfather of Andrew Tuzi, Cassandra (Scott) Flack, Fahd, Farid, Ali, Alexander, the late Megdy, Gina, Suzanne, and Rhonda Eltobgi and Joshua Gonzalez; proud great-grandfather of Pia and Aston Flack; dear uncle of Richard (Linda) Kanas, Peter (Sandra) Vaiciunas, and the late John Kanas; dear brother-in-law of Helen (née Dujmovich) (the late Bozidar) Blagdan.
Peter was born in Lithuania; emigrated to the United States after World War II and became a devoted naturalized US citizen. He proudly spent his entire career at Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI) and retired as a foreman and engineer. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Kenny Brothers Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Peter's service will be live streamed on Monday starting at 9:50 a.m. Please check back Monday to kennybrothersfuneral.com
to copy and paste the link into your web browser to view the service on Kenny Brothers' Facebook page. For more information, please call 708-425-4500