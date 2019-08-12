Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
Peter J. Marianovich Obituary
Peter J. Marianovich, Ret. CPD, age 80, late of Vandalia, MI and formerly of South Chicago, passed away August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Degmon) for 58 years. Loving father of Peter, Tinley Park FD (Mary Jane), Donald (Pat) and the late Mark, Capt. CPD Marianovich. Devoted grandfather of Jacqueline, Nicole, Jessica, Mark and Peter. Cherished great grandfather of Kaiden. Dearest brother of Helen (John, Ret. CPD) Jovanovich. U.S. Marine Corps. veteran and member of the F.O.P. and Amvets Post #43. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm. Funeral services Wednesday, August 14, 2019 9:15am prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Mass 10am. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
