Nussbaum , Peter J. Peter J. Nussbaum, 94, passed quietly in his home, as was his wish. Peter was born in Germany and escaped the Nazis in 1939 with his parents, fleeing to England. He later left Liverpool under bombardment to land in New York. He was a veteran of WWII and a proud liberator, serving in the United States Army across France and Germany. Peter's appreciation of the value of hard work and education earned him a degree in literature from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a civil engineering degree from Columbia University, New York. He was a principal engineer at CTL for many years, and a former Wilmette District 39 school board member. He was an avid bicyclist and former skier, and in his retirement he focused further on his lifelong love of nature photography. Peter is survived by Jackie, his wife of 61 years. He was the quietly proud father and grandfather of his children Gerard (Linda), Jeannette, and Eric (Ann) and grandchildren Zachary and Zoe. Services to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org, or the Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org. For info, please call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary