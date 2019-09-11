|
Peter J. Panos, at rest September 6, 2019; beloved husband of the late Claudia H. Panos; devoted father of John (Nancy), Georgia (Richard) Welch, Annie and the late Michael; loving grandfather of Peter, Emma, Claira, Sophia, Valerie, Connor, Peter III, Olivia, Ozzy and Michael; cherished brother and uncle to many. Peter was a dedicated employee of Navistar, having retired after over 40 years of service. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (north on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Family and Friends to meet Friday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave, Chicago for a 10:30 a.m. Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019