Peter J. Samaras
Peter J. Samaras, beloved husband of the late, Susan nee Atkinson, cherished father of Stephanie Samaras (Martin Mingl) and Tommy (Jaime) Samaras, loving grandfather of, Tommy, Tyler, Amanda and Trace, fond brother of Joanne Farsalas, the late William Samaras and the late Lillian Katsiamakis. Funeral Services 11:00 AM Friday, Oct. 30 at Laird Funeral Home 310 S. State St., (RT.31) Elgin. Visitation Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment at Plato Center Cemetery. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
