Peter J. Samaras, beloved husband of the late, Susan nee Atkinson, cherished father of Stephanie Samaras (Martin Mingl) and Tommy (Jaime) Samaras, loving grandfather of, Tommy, Tyler, Amanda and Trace, fond brother of Joanne Farsalas, the late William Samaras and the late Lillian Katsiamakis. Funeral Services 11:00 AM Friday, Oct. 30 at Laird Funeral Home 310 S. State St., (RT.31) Elgin. Visitation Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment at Plato Center Cemetery. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
