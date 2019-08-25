|
Peter Justin Stein 71 of Racine, WI, formerly of Bloomingdale, IL. and Lake Geneva, WI., passed away August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen; devoted father of John, David (Michele), Joseph (Christine), Patrick, Shari (James) Pappas, Stephanie (Greg) Teets and Peter Jr. (Ashley); adored grandfather of Tyler, Josh, Cassidy, Jessica, Shaun, Shane, Cora, Nick, Gus, Nina, Gigi, Will, Stella, Sebastian, Dylan and Anthony; proud great grandfather of Bodi, Ava and Noah; dear brother of Joseph, Michael, Robert and Susie and Loving son of the late Robert and Grace Stein. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172. Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, donation my be made to Innercity Education (ICE) www.innercityeducation.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019