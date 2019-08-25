Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Peter J. Stein Obituary
Peter Justin Stein 71 of Racine, WI, formerly of Bloomingdale, IL. and Lake Geneva, WI., passed away August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen; devoted father of John, David (Michele), Joseph (Christine), Patrick, Shari (James) Pappas, Stephanie (Greg) Teets and Peter Jr. (Ashley); adored grandfather of Tyler, Josh, Cassidy, Jessica, Shaun, Shane, Cora, Nick, Gus, Nina, Gigi, Will, Stella, Sebastian, Dylan and Anthony; proud great grandfather of Bodi, Ava and Noah; dear brother of Joseph, Michael, Robert and Susie and Loving son of the late Robert and Grace Stein. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172. Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, donation my be made to Innercity Education (ICE) www.innercityeducation.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
