Peter Joseph Wacks, age 79, at rest on January 23, 2020. Best friend and companion of 43 years to Margie Malone. Dearest brother of Michael Francis Wacks (Carole) of Palm Springs, CA. Loving son of the late Elizabeth (nee McCauley) and the late Peter J. Wacks, Sr. Fond cousin to the Cox, Rhodes, and Jensen families. Peter was a graduate of Canisius Jesuit H.S. and Canisius Jesuit College in Buffalo, NY. He received his JD from Syracuse Law School. After law school, he entered the FBI in 1966 as a Special Agent. Peter retired from the Bureau in 1997 with 31 years of service. Visitation Friday January 31st, 4:00pm-8:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, February 1st, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation General Scholarship Fund, 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, Virginia 22025-2048 or online at www.socxfbi.org are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020