We met in H. S. in 1961 (through Jim's brother, John & sister, Maria) and were re-acquainted in the early 2000's when his nephew married our daughter. Great family, great guy, fun guy, brilliant guy. So sad for his entire family - he'll be missed by many, including a few Brits who have come to love all you Greeks - hehe. Life is all about a tiny amount of time & space - the Jennings' are glad that each of ours happened at the same time. Peace.

Ted Jennings

Classmate