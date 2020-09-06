1/2
Peter James Roupas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter James (Jim) Roupas, 74, of Palos Park, Illinois, passed away September 2, surrounded by his wife and three sons following a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Elaine, nee Sampalis; loving father of Nick, Lee (Christina), and Mike (fiancé, Jim); adored Papou of Hunter and James. Devoted son of the late Leo and the late Ann Roupas; dear brother of the late John (Kathy) Roupas, Maria Chronos, and Dianne (Paul) Pitsoulakis. Son-in-law of the late Nick (the late Beatrice) Sampalis; brother-in-law of Susan (the late George) Kamberos, Andrew (Fran) Sampalis, Tom (Cori) Sampalis, and Cindy (Mike) Chmura. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, and dear cousin to many, including John (Janet) Koliopoulos, who Jim considered like a brother.

Jim's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish P. James Roupas and Associates where he provided accounting, tax, and bookkeeping services to clients who he considered like family over his 45-year career, and also founded PJR Investments Company where he developed and managed shopping centers for 40 years. Serving in the 101st Infantry of the Illinois National Guard, Jim was federalized for the Martin Luther King riots and the Illinois Democratic Convention in 1968. Throughout his life, Jim had an extreme devotion to his community and held a deep belief in helping others wherever he could. He served on many boards of directors, including Archer Bank, the Hellenic Foundation, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the Diocese of Chicago Junior Olympics, and Moraine Valley Community College Foundation. He served on the education taskforce under Governor James R. Thompson for the BUILD Illinois program, and also served on Governor Jim Edgar's transition team in 1991 following his successful coordination of fundraising and media efforts within the Greek community during Edgar's first campaign for governor.

In light of the pandemic, services will take place all in one day as a semi-private service. A public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Illinois 60465. Only 100 people with masks on will be allowed in the church at one time, in accordance with CDC guidelines in the state of Illinois and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago. A private funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. and is regretfully reserved for family only. Jim will be laid to rest at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services is handling all arrangements. For more information, please contact 877.974.9201 or 815.462.0711 or orricofuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.
637 Lenox Street
New Lenox, IL 60451
(877) 974-9201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
September 5, 2020
Elaine and Family,

My deepest sympathy to the Roupas Family for your loss. God rest Jim’s soul.

Lola Payne
Lola Payne
September 5, 2020
Elaine and family. Please accept our sincerest sympathy and condolences on Jim's recent falling asleep in the Lord. Jim and the entire Roupas family were longtime friends and we shared many terrific years together. May he rest in peace and may his memory be forever eternal.
Louis & Alexandra Apostol
Friend
September 5, 2020
Just a all around great guy. may his memory be eternal
James Ekonomou
Friend
September 4, 2020
We met in H. S. in 1961 (through Jim's brother, John & sister, Maria) and were re-acquainted in the early 2000's when his nephew married our daughter. Great family, great guy, fun guy, brilliant guy. So sad for his entire family - he'll be missed by many, including a few Brits who have come to love all you Greeks - hehe. Life is all about a tiny amount of time & space - the Jennings' are glad that each of ours happened at the same time. Peace.
Ted Jennings
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Memory Eternal! Deepest sympathy Elaine and boys, Maria and Dianne.
John and Karen Carrigan
Friend
September 4, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Peter Masini
September 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alfredo Andreani B. Sr.
Family
September 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May his memory be eternal.
Dena (Chentes) Rapp
Friend
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Helen Jonas
Friend
September 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Roupas family. It's been many years, but not forgotten. May his memory be eternal.
Helen Economos Draper
Friend
September 3, 2020
My condolences to the Roupas family. Jim was a fine a fine gentleman who will be missed.
Ken Krausz
Neighbor
September 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 3, 2020
God Bless Peter James Roupas and his family
Joann Frontino
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
To the Roupas Family, my heart goes out to you may Peter James Roupas Rest in Peace
Joann Frontino
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved