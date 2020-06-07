Peter Karampelas
On June 3, 2020, Peter Karampelas peacefully passed on at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife, Aliki Karampelas (Sitaras); daughter, Mariana; son, P.J.; daughter-in-law, Magdalene (Marcyan), and; grandson, Cameron. He will be missed by his brother, Angelo Karampelas (and spouse Barbara), as well as his siblings in Greece: brother John Giannakopoulos (spouse Efie), sister Sofia Nikolakopoulos (spouse Alekos), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, Illinois on Sunday, June 7, from 5-8 pm. For additional details, and IN LIEU OF FLOWERS please visit: www.peterkarampelas.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 5, 2020
called on Peter for many years. He was a lifelong student of philosophy and the Greek language and never missed an opportunity to spread knowledge or wisdom with me. He was always a gentleman. May his memory be eternal.
Cary Miller, Food Industry News
Friend
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
