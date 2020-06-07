On June 3, 2020, Peter Karampelas peacefully passed on at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife, Aliki Karampelas (Sitaras); daughter, Mariana; son, P.J.; daughter-in-law, Magdalene (Marcyan), and; grandson, Cameron. He will be missed by his brother, Angelo Karampelas (and spouse Barbara), as well as his siblings in Greece: brother John Giannakopoulos (spouse Efie), sister Sofia Nikolakopoulos (spouse Alekos), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, Illinois on Sunday, June 7, from 5-8 pm. For additional details, and IN LIEU OF FLOWERS please visit: www.peterkarampelas.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.