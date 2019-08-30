|
|
Peter L. Krentz, of Plano, IL passed away on August 28, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1932, the son of the late Rev. Paul G. Krentz and Ruth (Lee) Krentz. He was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Maiers, and is survived by his sister Ruth Brighton, his wife, Wanda (Drees) Krentz, and his four children: Paul and his wife, Beth, Anne Organ and her husband, Jim, Cindy and her husband, Ken, Stephen and his wife, Amy, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Peter graduated from Valparaiso University in 1956 with a Juris Doctor of Law Degree. He was a past President of the Valparaiso University Alumni Board of Directors and recipient of the Valparaiso University Alumni Service Award.
Peter served as a Director for the Community Bank of Plano and the Plano Community Credit Union. He was a Charter Member of the Plano Development Corporation, a member of the Steering Committee for Excellence in Education in Plano, and a long time member and past president of the Plano Rotary Club. In July of 2016, the City of Plano commended him for over 60 years of service to the community by recognizing the street adjoining his Plano law office as "Honorable Peter L. Krentz Way".
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street, Batavia, Il., and a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be given to Valparaiso University or ELCA World Hunger.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019