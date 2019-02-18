|
MettevelisPeter L. Mettevelis, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Mary, nee: Demetrius for 70 years. Loving father of Victoria (Devon) Tu'Ua, Laurence "Lurie" (Linda) and Patricia "Cookie" (Skip) Nydan. Proud grandfather of Keith, Jessica (Jack) Akmakjian, Amber Dooley, Scott (Mary) Nydan and Luana Tu'Ua. Great-grandfather of Ryker, Declan, Jack, Evelyn and Aria. Brother of James (Francine), the late Irene (the late George) Georgous and the late Gus Mettevelis. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle. Everyone will meet on Wednesday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Avenue, Chicago for visitation from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment Elmwood. For further info (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019