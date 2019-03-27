Home

Peter L. Sutter Jr. Dearly beloved husband of Marilyn, nee Manzi; Loving son of the late Peter and Barbara Sutter; Loving father of Traci (Chris) Pankey and Michael (Carmela). Fond grandfather of Alex, Alyssa, Michael and Lauren; Fond brother of Janice (Richard) Fields and the late John; Dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3-9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church 10:00 a.m. Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info: www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773-286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
