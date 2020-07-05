1/1
Peter M. Rothenbach
1937 - 2020
Peter M Rothenbach of Mountain Home AR, born August 29, 1937 in Chicago IL, passed away at the age of 82 on June 26, 2020. Peter served in the US Air Force after high school where he met his first wife, Josephine (deceased). Peter retired as an Electrical Engineer and moved to Mountain Home in 2003 where he married Mary Lou Rothenbach. He was a member of the Mountain Home Moose Lodge and served in different capacities as an officer.

Peter is preceded in death by his father Peter A Rothenbach, and his mother Elsa G Rothenbach nee Wolf. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, his brother Alfred Rothenbach (Antoinette), his children Mary E Rothenbach (Frank Perez), David M Rothenbach (Jim Matranga), Michael P Rothenbach, Cheryl A Olechowski (Ken), Karl A Rothenbach, grandchildren Matthew (Heather), Kevin (Cheryl), Katrina (An), Connie, Patrick, Alicia, Linda, Henry and 5 great grandchildren. As well as his stepsons Chris Nichols (Amanda), Scott Nichols, Allen Nichols (Alina) and step grandchildren Maranda, Becky (Russell), Randy, Mallory (Eric), Dani (Michael), Baillie, Mackenzie and 7 step great grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be a private family celebration of his life.

Memorials may be made to Moose International Moosehaven or the Alzheimer's Organization.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
