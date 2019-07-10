|
|
Peter Matthew Wulff passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019 at the age of 41. Loving son of Robert and Marion Wulff, devoted brother of Andrew (Regina) Wulff, Ellen (Drew) McCormick, and Stephen Wulff. Proud uncle of William, Grant, and Duncan McCormick, and Jonathan Wulff. Passionate about music, chess, literature, film, sports, social justice, and politics. Multi-instrumentalist, gifted songwriter, lifelong bandmate to countless friend-filled groups. Director of Education at Riveredge Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Forest Park, IL, where he dedicated his life's work treating and counseling marginalized youth, as well as establishing the suicide prevention program. Empathetic, compassionate, humble, funny, intellectually curious, naturally cool without having to try, caring, and generous person. The wake is Thursday, July 11th from 4-8pm at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091. The funeral service is on Friday, July 12th at 10:30am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1024 Lake Ave., Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chess Without Borders: Peter Wulff Scholarship, 5 Sara Lane, Barrington, IL 60010. For funeral information please call 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019