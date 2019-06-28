|
Peter Michael Frederick, born in Chicago Dec. 31, 1957, deceased June 24, 2019. Resident of Belvidere, Illinois. Loving son of Joanne L. Frederick the late Michael J. Frederick; dear brother of Timothy (Jan), Susan (Roger) Rhodes, Nancy, Mary Kay (Edward) Fahey, Barbara (Patrick) Ferriter, Joan, Paul (Mary) and Michael Jr.; cherished uncle of Melissa and Christine Ferriter; Bryan, Andrew, Matthew and Alana Frederick, Megan (Patrick) Naidl and Daniel and Michael Fahey; caring great-uncle of Addison and Olivia Frederick and Harriet and William Naidl. Employee of Fed Ex for 22 years. Musician and songwriter. Visitation Sunday 1-3 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Belvidere/Rockford area at a future date. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
