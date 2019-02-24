Home

Peter N. Vainikos Obituary
Peter N. Vainikos, age 72, passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved companion of Marlene Ruiz; loving father of Kristie (Matthew) Vainikos Stegen and stepfather of Ben (Richelle) and Jean Paul (Angie) Ruiz; devoted son of Fotini and the late Nick Vainikos; proud grandfather of Cooper Stegen, Joey and Jaden Ruiz; dear brother of Helen (Stergios) Alexander and Alexandra (Chris) Carson; fond uncle of Michael, Katherine and Clair. Visitation this Monday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, Elmhurst. Family and friends will meet Tuesday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 Church Road, Elmhurst for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
