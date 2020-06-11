Peter N. Verros, age 79, of Nestani, Tripolis Greece, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy, nee Hantzis, and loving father of Joanne, Nick and Chris Verros. Devoted son of the late Nicholaos and the late Gianoula Verros; dear brother of Nick Verros, the late Eleni (Leo) Vranas, the late Dina (the late Harry) Bellos and the late Georgia (the late Kosta) Smyrniotis; son-in-law of the late Christo and the late Panayiota Hantzis and brother-in-law of Jim (Koula), Andy (Helen) and the late Alexandros Chatzis. Special uncle, cousin and friend of many, here and in Greece. Peter will always be remembered as a gentleman who loved his wife and family, worshipped his God and worked hard to provide...all while sharing a friendly smile. Family and friends will meet on Friday morning, June 12, 2020, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, 893 N. Church Road, Elmhurst, for Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 10:00 a.m. All guests attending the Funeral service MUST wear a facemask and observe social distance. Interment follows at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, which still observes the 10-guest limit at the graveside. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.