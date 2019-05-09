Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Peter Nels Larson Obituary
Peter Nels Larson, 66 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of Carol Sue (nee Bennett) and the late Jeanene; loving father of Amanda Sue and Cody Lee and step-father of Andreas R.M. (Molly) Wald and Coralee F. Wald; loved grandfather of Trudy June Wald; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Visitation from 11 am until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts. Ill. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Buddy Foundation 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
