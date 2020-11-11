Peter Noth Carey, age 87, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family; loving husband of Jeri Maureen, nee McGrath, for over 64 years; cherished father of Brad (Tracy), Neil (Ann Marie), Charles, Maureen (Michael) Barry and Nancy Carey; proud Papa of Peter and Brinne Carey, Daniel and Patrick Barry and Brendan Carey; dear brother of Jane Ann (the late Kenneth) Konecny and Anthony Carey; fond uncle and dear friend of many. Peter was a very proud graduate of Fenwick High School, Class of 1951, a pride he shared with his three sons and five grandchildren, also Fenwick graduates. Pete was also a graduate of Loyola University Class of 1955. He was a kind, caring, gentle man and he will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fenwick High School, in memory of Pete Carey, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302. In person services are private, but the funeral Mass will be available to view Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. via Livestream. Links for the Livestream and for memorial contributions will be posted on the funeral home website. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com