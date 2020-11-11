I had the great pleasure of meeting Mr. Carey several, but not enough, times. He was a man of great wit and warmth, and seeing and talking with him was an occasion that never failed to make my day. He had nothing but good things to say about people and showed genuine interest in what people had to say, even if, as in my case, those people may have had too much to say. The highlight of the annual Carey family White Sox parties for me was getting to spend some time with Mr. Carey and getting his insights on the White Sox, on Chicago, and on life. I just wish I had spent more time with him.



It is said that the only enduring legacy we leave in life is our children. By that measure, Mr. Carey has left the world far richer than he found it. I’ve known and thoroughly enjoyed the friendship of Neil since we were in college together many years ago, and through Neil I have met the other Carey kids. They have all made their parents proud. While they are grieving now, I am sure that they are all filled with immeasurable gratitude for having had such a great Dad.



God bless and keep all of you. Take care of your mom and continue to thank God for having given you such a wonderful father.



