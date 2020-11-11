1/1
Peter Noth Carey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Noth Carey, age 87, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family; loving husband of Jeri Maureen, nee McGrath, for over 64 years; cherished father of Brad (Tracy), Neil (Ann Marie), Charles, Maureen (Michael) Barry and Nancy Carey; proud Papa of Peter and Brinne Carey, Daniel and Patrick Barry and Brendan Carey; dear brother of Jane Ann (the late Kenneth) Konecny and Anthony Carey; fond uncle and dear friend of many. Peter was a very proud graduate of Fenwick High School, Class of 1951, a pride he shared with his three sons and five grandchildren, also Fenwick graduates. Pete was also a graduate of Loyola University Class of 1955. He was a kind, caring, gentle man and he will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fenwick High School, in memory of Pete Carey, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302. In person services are private, but the funeral Mass will be available to view Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. via Livestream. Links for the Livestream and for memorial contributions will be posted on the funeral home website. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 9, 2020
Uncle Pete was, hands down, one of the most genuine, sincere, and nicest person I have ever had the pleasure to know. I ALWAYS enjoyed spending time with for well over 40 years. A huge influence in my life and someone who will be sorely missed by our entire family, Fenwick High School, and his many, many friends. His integrity and actions spoke so loud, I could hardly hear what he was saying. Last but certainly not least, Uncle Pete was always ... "Damn glad to meet you!". God speed and may be rest in peace, as heave greets its newest angel.
John Nicolau
Family
November 9, 2020
I had the great pleasure of meeting Mr. Carey several, but not enough, times. He was a man of great wit and warmth, and seeing and talking with him was an occasion that never failed to make my day. He had nothing but good things to say about people and showed genuine interest in what people had to say, even if, as in my case, those people may have had too much to say. The highlight of the annual Carey family White Sox parties for me was getting to spend some time with Mr. Carey and getting his insights on the White Sox, on Chicago, and on life. I just wish I had spent more time with him.

It is said that the only enduring legacy we leave in life is our children. By that measure, Mr. Carey has left the world far richer than he found it. I’ve known and thoroughly enjoyed the friendship of Neil since we were in college together many years ago, and through Neil I have met the other Carey kids. They have all made their parents proud. While they are grieving now, I am sure that they are all filled with immeasurable gratitude for having had such a great Dad.

God bless and keep all of you. Take care of your mom and continue to thank God for having given you such a wonderful father.

Mark Quinn

Mark Quinn
Friend
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved