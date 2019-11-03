|
|
Peter Ori, age 79, beloved husband and dearest friend of Lanny, loving father of Thomas and John (Jo Ann), cherished grandfather of Alexandra and Ava, devoted son of the late John and Rose, dear brother of the late Don and Mary Ann. Born August 23rd 1940 in Highland Park Illinois. Pete was a graduate of St. George High School and John Carroll University. Captain in the United States Army, Vietnam Veteran. A passionate Cubs fan, extraordinary family man and memorable friend to many. No services will be held, but a celebration of Pete's life will take place at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019