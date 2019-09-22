|
Peter P. Bodi, age, 89, of Lincolnwood, September 15 from a fall. Born in Tamarack, Michigan (Upper Peninsula). Beloved and loving husband of Sonia (Bergquist) Bodi for 53 years; loving father of Glenn (Carole), Eric and the late John Bodi: loving grandfather of three and great grandfather of six; dear brother of George (Marlene), the late John (late Clare), late June (late Ray) Lahikainen. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Peter was a 7th grade math teacher at Old Orchard Jr. High in Skokie for over 25 years. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, especially greeting Souper Saturday guests, accompanied by his dogs, Charley and Eddie.
Memorial Service, Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, 1427 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Souper Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Evanston.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019