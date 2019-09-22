Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Peter Bodi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Evanston
1427 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bodi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter P. Bodi


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter P. Bodi Obituary
Peter P. Bodi, age, 89, of Lincolnwood, September 15 from a fall. Born in Tamarack, Michigan (Upper Peninsula). Beloved and loving husband of Sonia (Bergquist) Bodi for 53 years; loving father of Glenn (Carole), Eric and the late John Bodi: loving grandfather of three and great grandfather of six; dear brother of George (Marlene), the late John (late Clare), late June (late Ray) Lahikainen. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Peter was a 7th grade math teacher at Old Orchard Jr. High in Skokie for over 25 years. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, especially greeting Souper Saturday guests, accompanied by his dogs, Charley and Eddie.

Memorial Service, Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, 1427 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Souper Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Evanston.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now