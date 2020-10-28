1/
Peter Paul Zansitis
Passed away on April 5, 2020. Loving son of the late Peter and Katherine, nee Schultz; preceded in death by brother, Robert. He earned a EdD in Education and three Master's Degrees. Peter loved dining, travelled the world and took pride in his 30+ year career in education. He served as principal at McDade Elementary and later at Kohn. Peter is survived by his cousins and many friends. A Memorial Mass at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11AM. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 (Dalcamo Funeral Home) or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
